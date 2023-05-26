BIMTECH aims to consolidate its footing in higher education with global accreditations; eyes university status

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a Greater-Noida based business-school, positions itself as an independent and autonomous entity in the realm of higher education. BIMTECH operates under the supervision of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the governing body for management education. The B-school holds accreditations from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Harivansh Chaturvedi, director, BIMTECH, told FE Education. “We have also earned accreditation from the international equitation body known as the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) in the field of business education. This recognition places BIMTECH among the exclusive group of only 21 B-schools and universities in India which have received AACSB accreditation,” he said.

Since its establishment in 2004, BIMTECH has been operating in Greater Noida. Presently, the institute claims to have enrolled approximately 1,000 students, 70 members in faculty, and around 40 scholars engaged in research on diverse management topics and issues. BIMTECH offers a Fellow Programme and an Executive Fellow Programme, both of which are akin to a PhD in management education. Furthermore, it offers four postgraduate programmes, which includes Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) (General Management), PGDM (Insurance Business Management), PGDM (Retail Management), and PGDM (International Business). “Our institution provides postgraduate and fellowship programmes and does not offer any undergraduate programmes. As an autonomous institution, we are not affiliated with any university. Hence, our programs are referred to as PGDM rather than Masters of Business Administration (MBA),” Chaturvedi explained.

For example, for the PGDM (Retail Management) program which spans over a period of two years the institute charges Rs 11 lakh from merit-based students for the entire duration, while corporate-sponsored students need to pay Rs 15 lakh, Non-Resident Indians (NRI) have to pay Rs 15 lakh, and NRI-sponsored students are also required to pay Rs 15 lakh, as per the details provide on the institute’s website.

BIMTECH claims to have collaborated with numerous foreign business schools since 2002. The institute claims to have inked 65 such alliances, spanning across various countries including Europe, France, Austria, Poland, Hungary, England, North America, and Slovenia. We are actively pursuing university status as soon as it becomes feasible under the National Education Policy (NEP). Simultaneously, we are focusing on expanding our infrastructure to accommodate our growth and meet the evolving needs of our institution” he said.

Interestingly, the B-school is running a ‘rainbow project’, a collaborative project for creating career counselling facilities for women. The primary focus of career counselling lies in addressing the unique challenges faced by women, particularly when they get married and transition into motherhood. “Many women tend to discontinue their jobs during this period, whether they work in corporate or industries. However, once their children grow up, they often aspire to rejoin the workforce. Hence, it is crucial for all young working women to research the specific requirements and opportunities relevant to their situations,” Chaturvedi added.

