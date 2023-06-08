Billabong High International School collaborates with Huron University to bring the Huron Innovator Academy to India

The Billabong High International School (BHIS) has joined hands with Huron University to introduce the Huron Innovator Academy for the first time in India, an official release said.

Starting from June 12, 2023, the five-day programme will focus on the concept of Innovation and Design Thinking with an emphasis on higher-order thinking and application skills ensuring a rich and dynamic learning experience for students of grade 10 to 12. The programme has been designed with a wide-ranging importance on peer-to-peer discussion to execute projects in a highly collaborative and social environment. Besides, the students will be exposed to approaches, material and the concepts that are often used in university level business, design, and entrepreneurship classes preparing them for academic success. The sessions will be led by Matt Bazely, director, Huron’s Entrepreneurship and Social Innovation.

Additionally, in order to provide real-life problem-solving experience to the students, BHIS has partnered with the Akanksha Foundation, an NGO, wherein the students will visit one of its centres based in Shindewadi, Dadar, to analyse the challenges in hand and come up with feasible solutions to create a positive impact.

“In a quickly evolving world, learners need skills such as reasoning, decision making, logical thinking, adaptability to succeed in their professional and personal pursuits. One method of promoting such skills is to immerse students in the world of innovation using the design thinking methodology. It is a mindset and approach to learning, collaboration, and problem solving,” Natasha Mehta, head, Academic Research and Development, Lighthouse Learning, said.