scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Billabong High International School collaborates with Huron University to bring the Huron Innovator Academy to India

Starting from June 12, 2023, the five-day programme will focus on the concept of Innovation and Design Thinking.

Written by FE Education
BHIS has also partnered with the Akanksha Foundation, an NGO, in order to provide real-life problem-solving experience to the students. (PIC Credit: BHIS)
BHIS has also partnered with the Akanksha Foundation, an NGO, in order to provide real-life problem-solving experience to the students. (PIC Credit: BHIS)

The Billabong High International School (BHIS) has joined hands with Huron University to introduce the Huron Innovator Academy for the first time in India, an official release said.

Starting from June 12, 2023, the five-day programme will focus on the concept of Innovation and Design Thinking with an emphasis on higher-order thinking and application skills ensuring a rich and dynamic learning experience for students of grade 10 to 12. The programme has been designed with a wide-ranging importance on peer-to-peer discussion to execute projects in a highly collaborative and social environment. Besides, the students will be exposed to approaches, material and the concepts that are often used in university level business, design, and entrepreneurship classes preparing them for academic success. The sessions will be led by Matt Bazely, director, Huron’s Entrepreneurship and Social Innovation.

Additionally, in order to provide real-life problem-solving experience to the students, BHIS has partnered with the Akanksha Foundation, an NGO, wherein the students will visit one of its centres based in Shindewadi, Dadar, to analyse the challenges in hand and come up with feasible solutions to create a positive impact.

Also Read
Also Read

“In a quickly evolving world, learners need skills such as reasoning, decision making, logical thinking, adaptability to succeed in their professional and personal pursuits. One method of promoting such skills is to immerse students in the world of innovation using the design thinking methodology. It is a mindset and approach to learning, collaboration, and problem solving,” Natasha Mehta, head, Academic Research and Development, Lighthouse Learning, said.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 14:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market