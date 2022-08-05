Bihar students clock over 1 lakh sessions on Filo, prefer instant live tutoring

In terms of usage trend, class 11 and 12 students use Filo platform the most with a participation rate of 61% of all the sessions, revealed Filo survey in government schools in Bihar. “The trend result was followed by students from class 9 – 10 at 23% and class 6-8 at 16%,” it further showed. According to the survey, when it comes to frequency of usage, the top 10% of students on the platform (around 2000 students) have taken an average of 30 classes so far and spent more than 60 minutes on the Filo app. Furthermore, the report added that at the district level, students from Patna maximum learning minutes followed by Gaya, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur.

According to the survey, 51% of students urged to study mathematics, followed by science at 39%. “Across the majority of districts, math accounts for more than 40% of all the questions asked. When compared across junior (6-8), mid (9-10), and senior divisions (11-12), while math is the most sought-after subject in junior and mid-levels, science takes the top place when it comes to senior levels with the highest number of sessions,” the report read.

It further stated that in terms of most popular topics, students from classes 6-8 have accessed the platform to understand Mathematics, English grammar, and Science, while students from class 9 and 10 mostly access Algebra, Light and Current, and Trigonometry. “When it comes to classes 11 and 12, the most commonly requested topics are Mechanics, Calculus, and Physical chemistry,” the survey revealed.

In terms of mathematics, the most popular topics are Thermodynamics, Mechanics, and Ionic, especially in districts including Darbhanga, Aurangabad, and Madhubani, the report suggested.

“Our goal is to put Bihar on the education map again by ensuring high-quality school education for our students powered by technology.” Deepak Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, Department of Education, Bihar said

Filo collaborated with the Government of Bihar and was officially launched two months ago in Patna by the Education Minister of Bihar, Shri Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Since its launch, the company claims to have enrolled 21,000 students on the app and clocked over five lakh minutes of learning across 1.2 lakh sessions.