Bihar plans to study Delhi govt’s education model, says education minister Chandrashekhar

The Bihar government has announced plans to send a team to Delhi and other states to study their education model, state education minister Chandrashekhar said in an official statement on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The minister noted that the school education system in Bihar needs a complete overhaul.

A day after taking over as the new education minister of Bihar, Chandrashekhar said the large number of vacancies in government schools and lack of proper performance evaluation systems are the main reasons for which the state’s students are suffering.

“I personally feel that the existing school education system in the state must be changed. It needs a complete overhaul. Since I am a professor, I can easily find out those areas where drastic changes are required,” the minister said.

He further added that he has started interacting with government teachers and officials of the department. “The large number of teacher vacancies in government schools and lack of performance evaluation systems are the main reasons for which the state’s students are suffering. These issues will be examined at length and people will witness drastic changes,” he said.

Furthermore, the minister added that student-friendly and result-oriented education models followed by certain states, including the Delhi government, will be analysed before bringing in changes in the existing system.

“People are praising the Arvind Kejriwal government’s education model in the national capital. We will send our officials to study the successful school education system in certain states, including Delhi,” said Chandrashekhar, an RJD MLA.

According to the minister, all vacant posts in schools and colleges will be filled. “Our Mahagathbandhan government of Bihar is committed to provide the best education to the students of the state,” he said.

As per an official statement, he said that the department had a huge budget of around ₹50,000 crore, which needed to be utilised for perceptible changes.

With inputs from PTI.

