Bihar Inter Class 12 admissions 2021: BSEB extends online application submission deadline; Check last date here

Bihar Inter Class 12 admissions 2021: The last date for submitting the online application form for getting admission into the intermediate class for the batch of 2021-23 has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). While earlier, this deadline had been fixed as July 3, now, the board has allowed interested candidates to submit their application forms by July 18. The decision was shared by the Bihar board via its Twitter account on Sunday morning. In order to register for the Class 11 admissions, students would need to go to the official website of BSEB OFSS (ofssbihar.in).

To be eligible to apply for the admission into intermediate class, a student would need to have passed a matriculation exam or its equivalent from BSEB, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or any other national or state board. Moreover, a student would need to pay a fee of Rs 350 for filling the online admission, the mode of payment for which has been prescribed in the common application form or the CAF.

According to a report in IE, which cited the notification released by the Bihar board, the candidates from ICSE and CBSE boards would be provided with a chance to fill the application form and then the first selection list would be released.

Notably, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has also released a mobile application called ‘OFSS’ which can be downloaded by the interested candidates from the Google Play Store. The app, however, does not yet provide the facility of submitting application forms, but candidates can check the status of their application on the app, along with other important information about the admission process.