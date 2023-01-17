Bihar Class 12 Board exams 2023: Admit cards released, all details here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the release of admit cards for the class 12, 2023 final examination. All students who will be applying for this year’s Bihar board inter examination can download the exam hall ticket from the official website: biharboardonline.com.

Notably, the examination will be conducted in an offline mode.

As per the official website mentioned above, BSEB class 12, 2023 exams have been scheduled to begin from February 1 to February 11, 2023. All students should note that they must carry the admit cards to exam halls so as to avoid any last-minute confusion.

The board has already released the official notification for students from all streams (Science, Arts and Commerce) to appear for the exams.

BSED Bihar Board inter 2023 exam: Here are steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website – biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the admit card link which will pop up on the home page.

Step 3: Fill out all the credentials such as login and password. Students will be asked to enter their login details such as School code, Candidate’s name, father’s name and date of birth.

Step 4: After this, the Admit Card will be displayed in pdf format.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

In 2022, the passing percentage for the BSEB intermediate examination was 80.15 per cent.

All those students who fail to clear the above-mentioned exams can appear for the Bihar board compartmental exams.

