Bihar Class 10th, 12th result: BSEB decides to provide grace marks to studentsin 1-2 subjects; Check result on onlinebseb.in

Bihar Class 10th, 12th result: In a pleasant surprise for students who had flunked in their class 10th and Class 12th board exams, the Bihar education board has decided to pass them by grace marks. The decision was taken for those students who could not get the passing marks in one or two subjects. According to the decision taken by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) the compartment re-examinations for the students who had failed in the exams will not be conducted and all of them will be deemed passed in the exams. The updated results of the students has also been uploaded on the state education board website, as reported by various media reports.

The board had thought of conducting the remaining exams of the students after the situation got normal but with the incessant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the board eventually decided against it. The decision was taken by the government in view of the deteriorating condition in the state due to large scale spread of Coronavirus as well. Conducting another series of exams and evaluating the sheets of students would have taken a huge toll on the system and that is why the decision was taken to pass all the students.

How to check the updated result?

Students will need to log on to the state education board website to check their updated results. Before logging on to the website, students must also have their roll number and other vital details handy with them. After reaching the result section on the official website, students will need to fill in their roll number along with other details. Students will then be redirected to their updated result pdf. Students are also advised to take a print out of their marksheet or save their marksheet pdf on their system or mobile phone as the internet marksheet will work as a provisional marksheet till the final marksheet is provided by the board.