Bihar Class 10 Board exam 2021: Window for application for scrutiny of answer booklets opens; Check steps here

As per the results that the board announced earlier this month, over 12.93 lakh students cleared the examinations this year. (Representational image)

Bihar Class 10 Board: The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB announced the results for Class 10 Board exams on April 5. Now, the board has on Sunday opened the window to apply for scrutiny. While this window is open, students would be able to head to the official website of the board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – to apply for revaluation. Students can utilise this feature till April 17, i.e. next Saturday, after which the window will close.

During the Class 10 Board exams this year, 16,54,171 students appeared for the exam, of which a little over 8.29 lakh students were girls, while nearly 8.25 lakh were boys. As per the results that the board announced earlier this month, over 12.93 lakh students cleared the examinations this year. While 6,76,518 of the passing students were boys, 6,16,536 were girls.

Students are given the opportunity to seek revaluation of their answer sheets, and for this, they are required to pay a fee per subject. Once they have applied, the examiners recheck the answer sheets, after which the revised results are released. At the moment, the date of the release of revised results has not been announced.

How to apply for Bihar Class 10 Board 2021 Scrutiny?

Students would have to first head to the official website of the board, where they would find the ‘scrutiny registration’ link on the homepage. Once they click on this link, a new page would open. Here, the students would have to fill in the requisite details and fill the BSEB Class 10 scrutiny form. Once that is done, they would have to click on the ‘submit’ button, and then pay the required fee using a credit card, debit card or with the help of net banking. With this, they would have successfully applied for scrutiny.

Students would also have the option of obtaining a photocopy of their evaluated answer sheets.

Meanwhile, students who failed to clear either one or two of their subjects would get the option to reappear for compartment exams.