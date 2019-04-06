Bihar BSEB 10th results: Controversy surrounds Matric results as 16 of top 18 from same school

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 4:33 PM

Rajiv Ranjan, the principle of the said school, while talking about the controversy said that he has no vested interests in the school results as SAV is a government-run school.

Bihar BSEB, Bihar BSEB 10th results, Bihar 10th results, Bihar BSEB 10th result, Bihar BSEB, Bihar BSEB 10th results, Bihar 10th results, biharboard.ac.in, Bihar BSEB 10th results declared, BSEB 10th results, bihar results, bihar results 2019, Bihar School Education Board, board exam results, education newsults declared, BSEB 10th results, bihar results, bihar results 2019, Bihar School Education Board, board exam results, education newsBihar BSEB 10th results!

Bihar BSEB 10th results: The much awaited Bihar School Education Board results for Class 10/ Matric was released on April 6, 2019 on its official website. However, like previous years, the Bihar board results did not come without a controversy. According to the result, 16 of the top 18 toppers that includes this year’s topper Sawan Raj Bharti, belong to the same school, which is Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), Jamui. According to an Indian Express report, students from SAV were sent to two exam centres that are located in Jamui and Jhajha.

Rajiv Ranjan, the principle of the said school, while talking about the controversy said that he has no vested interests in the school results as SAV is a government-run school. He further added that he is open to any kind of investigation in the matter. Ranjan, according to the report added that this is not the first time when SAV has given board exam toppers and they expect over 40 students from the school out of the top 100 BSEB 10th result toppers. He further said that he has nothing to hide especially from the media.

Principal Ranjan, while talking about this year’s overall improvement in the result said that that it has been possible because of the board’s newly launched initiatives. He added that the BSEB will soon come at par with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other national board.

Bihar Board has always been surrounded by controversies as Board exam toppers in the past have revealed a whole scam around it. The biggest among it was the 2016 BSEB topper scam when Ruby Rai, who was the highest scorer, failed to answer a simple question that was asked by a media person during an interview. An investigation later revealed that she was helped by her uncle to pass the exam, which later on led to her arrest.

This year the pass percentage of Class 10th/ Matric exam under BSEB has increased to 80.73 per cent. While a total of 18.35 lakh appeared for the board examination, 13.20 lakh have managed to successfully clear the exam. Out of the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, 6.36 lakh were female candidates, while over 6.82 lakh were male candidates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Bihar BSEB 10th results: Controversy surrounds Matric results as 16 of top 18 from same school
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition