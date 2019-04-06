Bihar BSEB 10th results: Controversy surrounds Matric results as 16 of top 18 from same school

Bihar BSEB 10th results!

Bihar BSEB 10th results: The much awaited Bihar School Education Board results for Class 10/ Matric was released on April 6, 2019 on its official website. However, like previous years, the Bihar board results did not come without a controversy. According to the result, 16 of the top 18 toppers that includes this year’s topper Sawan Raj Bharti, belong to the same school, which is Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), Jamui. According to an Indian Express report, students from SAV were sent to two exam centres that are located in Jamui and Jhajha.

Rajiv Ranjan, the principle of the said school, while talking about the controversy said that he has no vested interests in the school results as SAV is a government-run school. He further added that he is open to any kind of investigation in the matter. Ranjan, according to the report added that this is not the first time when SAV has given board exam toppers and they expect over 40 students from the school out of the top 100 BSEB 10th result toppers. He further said that he has nothing to hide especially from the media.

Principal Ranjan, while talking about this year’s overall improvement in the result said that that it has been possible because of the board’s newly launched initiatives. He added that the BSEB will soon come at par with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other national board.

Bihar Board has always been surrounded by controversies as Board exam toppers in the past have revealed a whole scam around it. The biggest among it was the 2016 BSEB topper scam when Ruby Rai, who was the highest scorer, failed to answer a simple question that was asked by a media person during an interview. An investigation later revealed that she was helped by her uncle to pass the exam, which later on led to her arrest.

This year the pass percentage of Class 10th/ Matric exam under BSEB has increased to 80.73 per cent. While a total of 18.35 lakh appeared for the board examination, 13.20 lakh have managed to successfully clear the exam. Out of the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, 6.36 lakh were female candidates, while over 6.82 lakh were male candidates.