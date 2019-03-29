Bihar board result 2019: BSEB to declare Intermediate results tomorrow at 1pm

The board examinations in Bihar began on February 6, 2019, and were concluded on February 16.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of Intermediate exams, Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Nearly 13 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examination this year.

According to a report by The Indian Express, this is the first time the Bihar board is releasing the results in less than a month. “The evaluation process was started on March 2, and the board is going to declare the results on March 30, 2019,” said the official.

The board examinations in Bihar began on February 6, 2019, and were concluded on February 16.

Students can check the result through the official website i.e bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to a report by The Indian Express, in the new scheme, students who attempt a correct answer can get full marks, irrespective of subjects. Earlier there was a cap to the number of marks students could get in theoretical subjects such as History, languages etc. Marks will also be given to students for getting steps right.

To prevent cheating in the examinations, the board had formed a special team of invigilators this time. For every 25 candidates, one invigilator was assigned. The students were restricted to enter the examination centre with shoes and socks.

The board had also prepared 10 sets of question papers, and the students were given question papers of different sets varies from (A to J).

The BSEB had also trained teachers for the new marking system. From this year, each evaluation centre had three computer operators who were trained in softwares developed exclusively for the Bihar board. To curb cheating practices, answer sheets also had bar-codes.