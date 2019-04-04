Bihar Board result 2019: BSEB to release class 10th scores this week at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; how to check

Bihar board result 2019 for class 10th to be released soon.

Bihar Board result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Martic/ Class 10th board examination results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in this week. Students who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of Bihar Board as soon as the results have been declared to check their scores. This year, the class 10th board examinations were conducted Between February 21 to 28, 2019.

While the class 10th results are expected to be released this week, the class 12th results were declared by BSEB towards the end of last month on March 30. The scores of students of all the three streams, namely Arts, Science and Commerce have been released and the same are available on the website. Check the details below to know more about BSEB class 10th results.

Bihar Board result 2019: How to check class 10th scores via SMS-

To check your Matric examination results- SMS:

BSEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263

Bihar Board result 2019: How to check class 10th scores on the website-

To check your Matric examination results online follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Class 10th result’

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screens

Step 6: Check it and save the same for future

Bihar Board result 2019: More about Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)-

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is the Education body in the state of Bihar which is responsible for conducting Matric/ class 10th along with the class 12th board examination annually in the state. The exams are usually conducted in the month of February-March and the results are declared in the months of May-June.