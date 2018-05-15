Bihar Board releases ITICAT admit card, candidates can download at bceceboard.com

Candidates may download admit card at the official website. (PTI)

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) admit card. The exam will be held on May 27. This exam is held for admissions in a number of SCVT programmes of ITIs in the state. Candidates may download admit card at the official website bceceboard.com.

The ITICAT results were announced on July 7 last year. After results, interview and allotment process was conducted at BCECE Office, I.A.S Commission Building, Near Patna Airport.

Here is how candidates can download admit cards:

1) At first, candidates are required to go to official website bceceboard.com

2) After this, they are required to click on the link ‘Download Admit Card for ITICAT 2018’

3) Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth

