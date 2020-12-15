Bihar Inter Exam 2021: Change in Class 12 Board exam dates, BSEB releases revised date sheet — check details

Bihar Inter Exam 2021: As per the Bihar Board, students will get an addition 15 minutes in the Bihar Board Exam 2021 to read the question and plan their answers before beginning the paper. (File image)

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2021: The revised schedule for intermediate (Class 12 Board) exam has been released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB). The Bihar Intermediate Exam 2021 date sheet suggests that the Bihar inter exam 2021 will start one day earlier on February 1, rather than the previously announced date of February 2.

The Bihar Board Exam will be held in two sessions and the examination will end on February 13. In the two session system the Bihar Intermediate Examination 2021 will be held in the first sitting from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, and in the second sitting from 1.45 pm to 5 pm, the BSEB has stated.

As per the BSEB notification, the practical for Bihar class 12 board exam 2021 will be conducted between January 9 and 18, 2021.

Bihar Inter Exam Date 2021 Schedule:

As per a report in the Indian Express, on the first day the I.Sc students will appear for Physics exam, the I.A students will appear for Political Science and the Vocational Stream students will appear for the Hindi paper. The I.Com students will have their first paper – English – on February 4. Students are advised to check the notification and the Bihar Class 12 Board Exam 2021 schedule on the BSEB website.

Meanwhile, BSEB will conduct the Bihar Class 10 Board Exam 2021 from February 17 to 24, 2021, as per an IE report.

Bihar Class 10 exam schedule:

February 17 – Science.

February 18 – Mathematics.

February 19 – Social Science.

February 20 – English.

February 22 – Mother Tongue (Maatri-bhasha)

February 23 – Second language.

February 24 – Elective subject.

As per the Bihar Board, students will get an addition 15 minutes in the Bihar Board Exam 2021 to read the question and plan their answers before beginning the paper. The schools affiliated to the Bihar School Education Board are also supposed to conduct their own internal assessment for science and social science subjects, the report further adds.