Bihar Board exams 2019: Final admit card released at biharboard.online, check details here

By: | Updated: January 7, 2019 11:19 AM

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for matriculation (Class 10) exam 2019 for the Bihar board on its official website – biharboard.online. The date for admit card to be available for download has been set from January 7 to 12 , 2019.

The principals and headmasters of schools have been directed to download the admit cards of their students online using their User ID and password and after putting signature and school stamps, and issue it to the students.

It must be noted that the admit cards have to be issued before the practical exams begin. Additionally, students have also been directed that they make sure to check with their school principal that they receive the admit cards before the practical exams commence.

The admit cards are mandatory for practical exam of even optional papers such as home science, dance, music, Lalit art along with internal assessment for science papers as well as project and literary work for social science paper; these will be held between January 22 and 24, 2019.

Students must note that the admit card has been issued only for those who have cleared the sent-up exam for BSEB matric 2019.

Students facing any problems regarding the admit card can call on these BSEB helpline numbers – 0612-2232249, 2227587 and 2227588.

