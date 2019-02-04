Bihar Board exam 2019: Date sheet for Class 12th released by BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check full schedule

Bihar Board exam 2019: Class 12th board examination date sheet released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by Bihar School of Examination Board. Check full schedule.
Bihar Board exam 2019: The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) has released the date sheet for this year’s Class 12th board examination at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of the board and check the full schedule. The board also with the class 12th date sheet has also released the timetable for class 10th on the website. While the class 12th board examinations will begin on February 6 and continue until February 16, the class 10th/ matric examination will be conducted between February 21 and 28.
This year the board has also taken strict measures to avoid any malpractices inside the examination hall. As a part of the same, the board has banned students from wearing footwears inside the examination centre. Along with the same, they will have to remove their shoes and socks despite of the cold weather if they wish to appear for the examination.
Bihar Board exam 2019: Full board exam schedule for Class 12th-
February 6, 2019:
9.30 AM to 12.45 PM- Biology, RB Hindi (Vocational Course)
1.45 PM to 5 PM- Philosophy (Arts), Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
February 7, 2019:
9.30 AM to 12.45 PM- Language Subjects (Arts)
1.45 PM to 5 PM- Computer Science (all streams), Multi Media (all streams), Foundation Course (Vocational Course)
February 8, 2019:
9.30 AM to 12.45 PM- Physics, Yoga/ Physical Education (Arts)
1.45 PM to 5 PM- History (Arts), English (Vocational Course)
February 9, 2019:
9.30 AM to 12.45 PM- NRB and MB (Arts)
1.45 PM to 5 PM- Accountancy (Commerce), Vocational Trade I
February 11, 2019:
9.30 AM to 12.45 PM- Chemistry
1.45 PM to 5 PM- Political Science (Arts), Vocational Trade II
February 12, 2019:
9.30 AM to 12.45 PM- Agriculture, Music (Arts)
1.45 PM to 5 PM- Business Studies (Commerce), Geography (Arts)
February 13, 2019:
9.30 AM to 12.45 PM- Language Subjects (except Arts)
1.45 PM to 5 PM- Psychology (Arts), Vocational Trade III
February 14, 2019:
9.30 AM to 12.45 PM- NRB and MB (except Arts)
1.45 PM to 5 PM- Sociology (Arts), Related Subjects (Vocational Course)
February 15, 2019:
9.30 AM to 12.45 PM- Mathematics (Science, Arts)
1.45 PM to 5 PM- Economics (Arts)
February 16, 2019:
9.30 AM to 12.45 PM- Home Science (Arts), Economics (Commerce)
Reportedly, this year a record number of 13.15 lakh students are set to appear for the class 12th board examination, whereas Matric (Class 10) examinations will be given by 16.5 lakh students.
