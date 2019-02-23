Bihar Board Exam 2019: 56 students expelled in first two days of matric exam

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 9:39 PM

The 45 examinees on the second day were expelled from 17 districts of the state - which included Patna, Gaya, Begusarai, Nawada and Kisanganj, amongst others.

Bihar Board Exam, Bihar Board Exam 2019, matric exam, bihar board exam date 2019, matric exam, newsBihar Board Exam: 56 students expelled in first two days of matric exam

Bihar Board expelled 45 students from various districts from sitting in their matric exams already! The examination that began on Thursday, witnessed this on Friday after the students retorted to unfair means during the examination, HindustanTimes reported. Amongst the 45 expelled, four were impersonating the candidates who were supposed to seat for the exam.

The 45 examinees were expelled from 17 districts of the state – which included Patna, Gaya, Begusarai, Nawada and Kisanganj, amongst others.

On the very first day, 11 students were expelled by the state board, reported HT. According to the HT report, most numbers of students were expelled from Madhepura – the number till now is 10, followed by Gaya and Gopalganj.

Earlier in the class 12th board exams of Bihar Board, 432 people were caught cheating and expelled thereafter. Twenty six of whom were impersonators.

Over 16.6 lakh students are appearing for the matric exam under the state education board this year. The exams are held in two shifts across 1,418 exam centres throughout the third eight districts of the state. This year for the first time, candidates got their namer, roll number and other details printed on their answer sheets.

