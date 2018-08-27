Bihar board compartmental result 2018: BSEB declares Class 12 supplementary scores; how to check at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar board compartmental result 2018!

Bihar board compartmental result 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board on Sunday declared the Class 12 compartment examinations results at biharboard.ac.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website and check their results now. Once viewed, candidates can download their score cards also from the official website itself. According to reports, approximately 1.55 lakh students across the state appeared for the Class 12 compartmental examination this year. The examinations for the same were conducted from July 13 to 20. Mentioned below are the steps to check their results on the official website-

Bihar board compartmental result 2018: How to check Class 12 scores at biharboard.ac.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Class 12th compartment exam results”

Step 3: Your page will be redirected to indiaresults website

Step 4: Now enter the required details

Step 5: Press submit

Step 6: Check your details and save a copy of the same for future

Students who had appeared for the Bihar board results need to score at least 30 per cent marks in theory paper and 40 per cent of total marks in practical to pass the Class 12 board examinations. In order to attain first division, a student needs to score at least 300 marks, while to score the second division, students need 225 marks.

About Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB:

The Bihar School Examination Board is known by its acronym i.e. BSEB. The BSEB is the primary agency entrusted with the task of holding and conducting board examinations at secondary and higher secondary school levels. In addition to the annual board exams, the BSEB also conducts the Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination as per government norms.