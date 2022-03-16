Bihar Board Class 12 Results to be announced today! Check direct link, steps to download scorecard

The Board released the answer key for BSEB Class 12 examination on March 3 on the official website.

The Bihar School Examination Board will declare BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 today at 3:00 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the class 12 exams, can check their results on the board’s official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also download their scorecards from this website.

Here are the detailed steps to download scorecards:



– Go to Bihar Board’s official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

– Hompage will appear. Click on the result link.

– Next, click on the respective stream’s result link

– Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and roll code

– Click on the ‘submit’ button and view your Bihar inter result.

The Board released the answer key for BSEB Class 12 examination on March 3 on the official website. As per media reports, students were also allowed to raise objections against the Bihar board 12th answer keys. The result due to be released today will reportedly be declared after considering the discrepancies on the answer key. The answer key consisted of objective questions, which constituted 50 percent of the total marks in the exam.

The students are required to get a minimum 33 percent marks to pass the intermediate Class 12 exam. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the intermediate exam that was held from February 1 to 14. The result of the matric class 10 exam will be announced followed by the intermediate result.

In 2021, a total of 13.4 lakh candidates had appeared for the BSEB Class 12 board exam and 10.4 lakh passed the exam making a pass percentage of 78.04 percent.