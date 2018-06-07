Bihar Board Class 12 results: Pass percentage up 17% but 47% flunk exam

Bihar School Education Board

The class 12 results of Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) that was announced on Wednesday, saw a marked increase in the pass percentage. The pass percentage increased by 17 percent from the 35.24 percent seen last year across all the three streams of science, arts, and commerce. But the total percentage still stands at 52.95 percent, with only around 45 percent students passing in the science stream.

While the pass percentage of boys is considerably higher, the toppers from all the three streams were girls. Out of the 11.92 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, nearly 6.31 lakh candidates cleared it. A total of 12.07 lakh students had originally registered for the exam, out of which 47 percent flunked it.

However, the jump in pass percentage of science stream is not as high as that of arts or commerce. The Indian Express reported that last year, the pass percentage for arts stream increased by 24.19 percent from 37.13 percent last year to 61.32 percent this year. In the commerce stream, the pass percentage has gone up to 91.32 percent while it was just 73.76 percent last year, up by 17.56 percent. In the science stream, the pass percentage last year was 30.11 percent, which has gone up to 44.71 percent; and an increase of 14.6 percent.

Kalpana Kumari, a student from YKJM College of Sheohar district, who topped the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical colleges, stood first from the science stream in Bihar. She scored 434 out of 500 marks.

Nidhi Sinha, a student of RDS College in Muzaffarpur topped from the commerce stream by scoring 434 marks. While Kusum Kumari, a student of Simultala Residential School in Jamui, stood first in arts stream with 84.8 percent marks.

The Bihar School Education Board and the state government was under pressure to hold examinations with more transparency and integrity this year, as it was ridden with corruption and malpractices in the past. The Board Chairperson Anand Kishore and Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma along with other top officials announced the result at a press conference in Patna.

Several steps were taken by the board for increased transparency in the examination, which included the introduction of bar-coded answer sheets. 50 percent of the questions were objective type and had to be answered on OMR sheets. The students were even asked to remove their shoes and socks during the examination, and home centres were cancelled for practical examinations.

The BSEB results came under the cloud after Ruby Rai, the arts stream topper of 2016, was found unable to answer simple questions related to her subjects. Former BSEB chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh, his wife Usha, a former JD(U) MLA and principal Bachchan Rai were later arrested for malpractices. And another arts stream topper Ganesh Kumar was found to have forged his age, showing it as 24 when he was 41 years old.