Bihar Board Class 12 exams to begin from tomorrow, 13 million students set to appear, check all details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced that over 13 million students will appear for the Class 12 examinations. Out of these, over 6 million will be girls, while over 6,81,795 will be boys. The exams will be conducted across the state from February 1 to 11 at 1,464 centers.

A total of 79,641 students will be appearing in the examinations at 80 centers in Patna. This is the first time the board has issued a unique ID for students.

This year, the board has increased the number of questions that students will be able to choose from each subject from 50 to 100. In previous years, students were required to answer 50 out of 50 questions in objective-type papers. Students will also have extra questions in subjective-type papers.

Students can report to the examination venue around 10 minutes before the scheduled start of the exam. Those who report after the given time will not be allowed to participate in the exam.

In order to ensure that the exams are conducted smoothly, the government has imposed Section 144 in the area 200 meters from the center. There are also CCTV cameras in place to monitor the activities in the exam hall. One videographer has been assigned for every 500 students.

To help students who forgot their hall tickets or misplaced them at home, the board has developed a mechanism that allows them to be verified through their roll and photo.

The students need to submit their OMR sheet latest by 11 am in the first shift and 3 pm in the second shift. They will have around 15 minutes to study the paper.