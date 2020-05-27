Bihar Board class 10th result: Farmer’s son from Rohtas village tops matric exam, aspires to get into IIT

He also shared his study plans in months leading up to the board examination and said that he used to spend no less than 12 hours studying.

Himanshu Raj has topped the Bihar Board Class 10th exam scoring 481 marks out of 500. He hails from a remote village in Rohtas district. The 15-year-old has topped the matric exam attempted by over 14.94 lakh students. Himanshu is the son of a farmer who works in the fields during the day and teaches him at night while his mother is a housewife.

In a telephonic conversation with indianexpress.com, Himanshu shared his aspirations to study engineering at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and for that he will take science stream going ahead in class 11 and 12. His curiosity for electronic objects and interest to know how things work and what’s going on inside a computer has made him help set a long term goal of becoming a software engineer, the 15-year-old topper told indianexpress.com.

Himanshu scored 96.20 per cent and said the key to cracking any exam is consistency. He said that most students start preparing for exams only in the last few months. He suggested students to be consistent in efforts to be clear about concepts. He also shared his study plans in months leading up to the board examination and said that he used to spend no less than 12 hours studying.

He informed that the whole family is busy celebrating since the news of him topping the state board results came out. He said that the family is excited and all of the friends, parents, and neighbors are calling him to congratulate. Himanshu said that his mother made sweets at home to celebrate his success. Bihar Board matric result was released on May 26 and the overall pass percentage this year stood at 80.59.