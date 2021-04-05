Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE: BSEB to release result shortly, check details here

Students can check their result on the official website. (Photo source: IE)

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare High School board exam results shortly. As per the information available, the BSEB will release the result at around 03:30 PM today. Once released, students who appeared in the Bihar Board Matric exams will be able to check their results on the official website of the board.

