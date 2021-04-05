  • MORE MARKET STATS
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE: BSEB to release result shortly, check details here

Updated: April 5, 2021 3:14:11 pm

Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 Date, BSEB 10th Result 2021: Once released, students who appeared in the Bihar Board Matric exams will be able to check their results on the official website of the board.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result, Bihar Board 10th Result 2021Students can check their result on the official website. (Photo source: IE)

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare High School board exam results shortly. As per the information available, the BSEB will release the result at around 03:30 PM today. Once released, students who appeared in the Bihar Board Matric exams will be able to check their results on the official website of the board.

Check All The LIVE Updates Of Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result Here:

Live Blog

Highlights

    15:14 (IST)05 Apr 2021
    Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Result is expected to announce at 3:30 pm

    As per the available information, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to release the result and put it up online by 03:30 PM today.

