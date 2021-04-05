Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: BSEB to release final result today; here’s how to check, release timing

Similarly, those who passed the exam with 250 marks will be deemed to have passed with 2nd division. (Representative image)

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021: Students who had appeared in the High School board exam conducted by the Bihar State Education Board will know the fruits of their labour today, as the state education board will release the exam result today. As per the available information, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to release the result and put it up online by 03:30 PM today, The Indian Express reported. Students who appeared in the board exam will be able to check their result on the official website of the Bihar Education board-biharboardonline.com.

Students who are able to secure at least 30 percent marks aggregate will be qualified in the exam and become eligible to continue their studies further. In addition to the 30 percent marks in their theory exam, students will also need to obtain at least 40 percent marks in their practical exams to successfully qualify for admission in Class XIth. In the age of thousands of students scoring above 90 percent in the exam, the term first, second and third division are unheard of but as per the criteria of the BSEB students who are able to secure more than 300 marks out of the maximum of 500 marks will be deemed passed with 1st division. Similarly, those who passed the exam with 250 marks will be deemed to have passed with 2nd division.

How to Check Online Result

Students will need to log in to the official website of the BSEB- biharboardonline.com. Students must keep handy their credentials including board exam roll number, registration id, official date of birth, father’s name etcetera at the time of accessing their result. Once the students have logged on to the website, students will need to go to the link of the Class Xth board exam result. Students will then need to fill in their personal credentials as specified above. After they have feeded the information into the website, the students will be directed to their final result. Students are advised to keep a result of their copy saved on their system and also take its hard copy out of the system for their future reference.

The BSEB is one of the rare education boards which has been able to wrap up the board examination process for the students by the first week of April. Earlier on March 26, the BSEB had released the result of Class XIIth students.