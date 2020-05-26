Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: Himanshu Raj tops matric exam with 96.20% marks – list of toppers

Bihar Board Class 10th result 2020: Himanshu Raj from Rohtas district topped the Bihar board matric exam with 481 marks, Durgesh Kumar obtained the second rank with 480 marks
Bihar Board Class 10th Result List of Toppers: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared Class 10th matric result on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The pass percentage of this year remained 80.59 per cent which was marginally low from 2019’s 80.73 per cent. In a change of trend this year, boys outperformed girls in Bihar board class 10th. Out of the 12 lakh students to passed, 6,13,485 were boys and 5,90,545 were girls, the BSEB said.
Himanshu Raj from Rohtas district topped the Bihar board matric exam with 481 marks, Durgesh Kumar obtained the second rank with 480 marks and Shubham Kumar was the third topper securing 478 marks.
Bihar Board Class 10th Result: List of toppers
Himanshu Raj – 481
Durgesh Kumar – 480
Shubham Kumar – 478
Rajveer – 478
Julie Kumari – 478
Sannu Kumar – 477
Munna Kumar – 477
Navneet Kumar – 477
Ranjit Kumar Gupta – 476
Ankit Raj – 475
As per a statement released by the BSED, 4.03 lakh students obtained first division. The number of those securing second division marks was maximum – 5.24 lakh. On the other hand 2.75 lakh have passed the exam with third division.
The board said over 2.8 lakh students failed in the matric exam, while results of four candidates are pending.
Apart from BSEB’s website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in, students can also check their Class 10th result through SMS. To avail this facility, one is required to send an SMS – BSEB-rollnumber- to 56263. The result will be updated via SMS.
