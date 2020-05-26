Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020: BSEB to declare Matric result today – when and where to check

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Matric result today – when and where to check

Bihar Board Matric Result 2020: Wait for lakhs of students will be over today as the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is scheduled to announce class 10 matric results today. The board will be declaring the result at 12.30 pm on its official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

Nearly 16 lakh students had appeared for the exam and they can also check their result via SMS service.

The Bihar Board had declared Class 12 board exam results in March and with the announcement of Class 10 results, it will become the first board to declare both Class 10, 12 results amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. About 80.44 per cent had cleared Class 12 exam.

Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit Bihar Board’s official website -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. On the homepage of the website, one would find a new tabe for BSEB Matric 10th Result 2020. Click on this button.

3. You will be required to fill the roll number, registration and other details.

4. Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

5. Take a print out of the result for future use.

Students can also check their result via SMS. To avail this service, you need to send type BSEB <your roll number> and send it to 56263. Your result will be sent on your mobile phone through SMS. BSEB will also announce the list of toppers along with the Class 10th Matric result.