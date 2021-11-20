Bihar Board Class 10th, 12th exams 2022: BSEB reveals board exam date sheet — check details

The notice also said that for students of class 10th, schools will be asked to conduct an internal assessment for science and social science subjects.

Bihar Class 10th, 12th Board Exam: Bihar state education board has released the date sheet of class 10th and class 12th board exams. Bihar board has released the date sheet for the board exams that are going to be conducted in February next year. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) in its notice revealed that the Class 12th board exams will be conducted between February 1 and February 14 whereas the board exams for Class 10th will be conducted between February 17 and February 24.

The education board has also decided to conduct the Class 12th board exams in two sessions. While the first session will be held between 9:30 AM and 12:45 PM, the second session will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5 PM. The board also instructed schools under its affiliation to conduct the practical exams for Class 12th students between January 10 and January 20.

While every year the board exam would last for three hours, the education board has for this year given an additional 15 minutes to students as a cooling off period during which students will get an opportunity to go through the paper once and formulate their plan for attempting the paper.

In a separate note, the education board revealed that the exam timing for the MB Alt English, MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be fixed between 1:45 PM and 3:30 PM. So far as the datesheet of Class 10th board exams is concerned, the students will first face Mathematics on February 17 followed by Science on February 18th. For complete datesheet and other minor details students can visit the official website of the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB).

The notice also said that for students of class 10th, schools will be asked to conduct an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. The board said that marks for these subjects will be awarded on the basis of literacy activities and project work that students will participate in at the school level.