Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2021: BSEB announces cash prizes up to Rs 1 lakh, laptops for state toppers

Meanwhile, those students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained can apply for the scrutiny. (File Photo)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to give cash prizes, laptops, and e-book readers to students who have topped Bihar Board Class exams 2021. This year, a total of 101 students have secured a place in the list of top 10 toppers of the state. According to an official statement issued by the Board, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a laptop and Kindle-e-book reader will be awarded to first rank holders.

The first position is jointly shared by Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni, and Sandeep Kumar. All three of them have topped BSEB Class 10 exams with 96.80 percent marks.

The BSEB has shared all the details on its official social media handles. The announcement has been made a day after the board released Class 10 Board exam results. As per the information, those who have secured the second rank will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 75,000 along with a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. Similarly, third rank holders will receive Rs 50,000 in cash, a laptop, and a Kindle e-book reader.

Those who have secured ranks between fourth and tenth will get Rs 10,000 and a laptop each.

The BSEB announced the Bihar Board Class 10 exam results on April 5 and around 78.17 per cent of students have cleared the exam. According to the board, a total of 12.93 lakh students cleared the matric exam. But there’s a slight drop in pass percentage this year. In 2020, the passing percentage of class 10 students was 80.59 while in 2019 it was around 80.73.

Meanwhile, those students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained can apply for the scrutiny. The process will begin on April 11. Students who want revaluation of their exam papers can apply for that on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply for this is April 17 and a fee of Rs 70 will be applicable for each subject.