Bihar Board class 10 result 2020: Wait to end soon for students! Here’s by when Matric results are expected

While the board has not announced any official result date, the results may be out by the last week of this month, NDTV reported.

Bihar School Examination Board class 10 results 2020: The wait of students who appeared in Bihar Class X exams is soon going to be over as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the results soon. According to a report published by NDTV, the board has wound up the evaluation of the answer sheets and is ready to declare the results. While the board has not announced any official result date, the results may be out by the last week of this month, NDTV reported.

According to the latest update, the evaluators have submitted the results to the BSEB and the process of compilation of results has also started. After the preparation of the list of toppers and other technical formalities, the board will be ready to announce the results, NDTV reported. Before preparing the final list of the toppers the board will also conduct interviews of the toppers to verify their credentials. Owing to cases of mass cheating reported in the state in previous years, the toppers are interviewed by the board to verify their results. With the Covid-19 lockdown in place, the process of interview is likely to be completed over the phone, NDTV reported.

Soon after the verification of the toppers’ list, the board will take a call on the results date. The timely announcement of the results owes largely to the fact that more than 50 per cent of the evaluation had been completed before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country. The board had also released the results of the intermediate students on March 24. The evaluation process of Class X students was also being completed on time but came to a cropper due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Students can check their results on the official websites of the Bihar School Examination Board. Students will need to put their roll number and other credentials on the websites-‘biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in’, and ‘bsebbihar.com’- to check their result.