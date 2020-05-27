Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th result: Matric exam paper scrutiny, compartment exam – all you need to know

This year the pass percentage in Bihar Board Class 10th exam stood at 80.59 per cent. (Representative image)

BSEB 10th Matric Result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Class 10th results. While over 12 lakh students secured passing marks in the matric exam over 2.89 lakh failed as per the result declared on May 26. Now, the process of Class 10 exam paper scrutiny and compartment exam will get underway.

The paper scrutiny for Class 12 intermediate exam is already underway, but dates for class 10 scrutiny are yet to be announced by the BSEB. Students are required to visit the board’s official website for file for scrutiny of their answer sheets. A fee of Rs 70 will be charged per subject. The link for scrutiny of Class 10th exam paper will be available on the website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – soon.

Bihar Board Class 10th: How to file for scrutiny of paper

1. Visit the official website of BSEB.

2. Click on the evaluation or scrutiny link (will be made available in the coming days)

3. You will find a list of subjects. Click on the subject for which you want to the scrutiny to be done.

4. You will be asked to submit the reqired fee. Make the payment and submit.

5. You will be informed about the result of scrutiny in due time by the board.

This year the pass percentage in Class 10th board stood at 80.59. Rohtas district’s Himanshu Raj topped the matric exam scoring 96.20 per cent marks. Son of a farmer, Raj said that maintaining a consistent study habit of nearly 12 hours daily helped him top get on to the top. He aims to pursue higher studies from IIT and become a software engineer.