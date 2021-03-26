Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021 Live Online Today: How to Check BSEB Patna Class 12 Results

BSEB Patna Inter Class 12 Results 2021 to be declared today. Representative image/Pixabay

Bihar Board Inter 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the class 12 result today at 3 pm. The results will be declared by BSEB for intermediate or class 12 arts, science, commerce streams examination. Around 13.50 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam.

How and Where to Check Bihar Intermediate Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce Results Live

Students can check the result through the websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

