Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result: Important update | How to check matric result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the results of the state board class 10 examination very soon. BSEB official told indianexpress.com that the board is yet to decide the final result date and it will be declared as soon as the board is done with all preparations.

The results will be released on the official website of the board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB happened to be the first state education board to have declared the results for the class 12 examination. As many as 15.29 lakh students appeared this year for class 10 board examination-commonly called as the matric exam in the state.

The candidates who will pass in the examination will get their mark sheet by September later this year. Board chairman Anand Kishore told indianexpress.com that printing of the mark sheets will take place in Delhi which can only happen after the lockdown will be lifted.

The BSEB has made some much-awaited changes in curriculum starting next academic session–2021. The board has declared that instead of 2 language papers of 50 marks each, examination for 100 marks will be conducted going ahead. To help its candidate compete with students from CBSE board, the board has announced to provide the option of picking six subjects while the marks of the best five will determine their fate.

Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit Bihar Board’s official website -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. On the homepage of the website, one would find a new tabe for BSEB Matric 10th Result 2020. Click on this button.

3. You will be required to fill the roll number, registration and other details.

4. Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

5. Take a print out of the result for future use.

Students will also be given the option of an elective subject. In the case that a student fails on one of the main subjects, the elective subject marks will be counted. This, too, is projected to further increase the transfer rate.

After a controversy in 2016, when state toppers were unable to answer some basic questions raised, the board has started a new concept of verifying the answer scripts of top-scoring students. The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the paper evaluators to conduct the verification of WhatsApp video conferencing. Last year, more than 16.35 lakh students had appeared for the board exams and the passing percentage of the state stood at an impressive 80.73 per cent.