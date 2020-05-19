Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: BSEB 10th result date announcement – check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

File Photo for representation.

Bihar Board Class 10th Matric Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce class 10th board matric exam results today or tomorrow, May 20. Bihar board will declare the result on its official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, the board is yet to officially announce the matric result date and time.

Amid the national coronavirus lockdown, the BSEB has managed to complete the evaluation process of matric exam and is now ready to declare the result.

Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit Bihar Board’s official website -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. On the homepage of the website, one would find a new tabe for BSEB Matric 10th Result 2020. Click on this button.

3. You will be required to fill the roll number, registration and other details.

4. Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

5. Take a print out of the result for future use.

Students can also check their result via SMS. To avail this service, you need to send type BSEB <your roll number> and send it to 56263. Your result will be sent on your mobile phone through SMS. BSEB will also announce the list of toppers along with the Class 10th Matric result.