Bihar Board Result 2023 Declared: Girls outshine boys; toppers to get Rs 1 lakh cash prize

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result Released: The Bihar State Education Board or BSEB has announced the results for class 12th students today. The results have been announced for all three streams – commerce, art and science – the BSEB officials said. During a press conference held at BSEB headquarters in Patna, Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar declared the results. The BSEB officials say that the results are live now on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – and students can check their scores. According to the latest reports, 83.07 per cent overall percentage has been registered this year. Going with tradition, the girls did exceptionally well than boys.

Who are the BSEB class 12 toppers?

Ayushi Nandan – Science – 94.8 per cent

Mohaddesa – Humanities – 95 per cent

Somya Sharma – Commerce – 95 per cent

Special rewards for toppers

The BSEB officials say that all state topper will be given Kindle, a laptop and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. Those who got the second position in all three streams will get a cash award of Rs 75,000 each along with laptop and Kindle. Those who secured third spot will get Rs 50,000 as cash prize apart from laptop and Kindle.