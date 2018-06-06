Bihar Board 12th result 2018 LIVE: BSEB Intermediate result out today at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 12th result 2018 LIVE: The Board is likely to declare result on June 6.

Bihar Board 12th result 2018 LIVE: BSEB Intermediate result will be declared today by the Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB on its official website biharboard.ac.in. Apart from this, the students will also be able to check Bihar Board 12th result 2018 on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The Board is set to announce Class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science Result on the same day. It had conducted BSEB inter exam for this academic session from February 6 to February 16 and the practical examinations were held from 11th January to 25th January, 2018. The Bihar Board had decided to announce the Intermediate result on June 7 but decided to declare it one day before as the Delhi University admission is set to begin on the same date.

In 2017, Bihar Board had announced class 12 results for different streams on May 30. A total of 37.13 per cent students had passed the exam in Arts stream while around 30.11 per cent were successful in the Science stream. Around 73.76 per cent of the students had passed in the Commerce stream. Neha Kumari, Khushboo Kumari and Priyanshu Jaiswal were the toppers in Arts, Science and Commerce streams, respectively.

