Bihar Board 12th result 2018 date and time confirmed: All you need to know

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Bihar Board 12th result 2018 on June 6 (Wednesday). (Image: BSEB Website)

Bihar Board 12th result 2018 date and time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Bihar Board 12th result 2018 on June 6 (Wednesday). The Bihar Board 12th result date and time were confirmed by BSEB earlier this week. Students can check their results on Board’s official websites- biharboard.ac.in. In case the students are not able to open the above-mentioned website, they can also check on these websites – bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net. Earlier, the board was slated to announce the Bihar Board result for Class 12 on June 7 (Thursday). However, the decision was amended after the date of admission in the Delhi University for session 2018-19 were announced. The admission to Delhi University (DU) will begin from June 7.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 12 examination for the academic session 2017-18 from February 6, 2018, to February 16, 2018. Practical examinations were held in the month of January (from January 11, 2018, to January 25, 2018).

Last year, the Bihar Board was in the news for all wrong reasons. A class 12th topper Ganesh Kumar had sparked a controversy after he failed to answer simple questions about the subjects he scored the maximum marks in despite being the class 12 Arts and Science topper. Last year Bihar Board class 12 results were published on May 30.

Bihar Board 12th result 2018 Date:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) result for class 12 will be declared on June 6, i.e. Wednesday. Over 12 lakhs students had appeared for the intermediate exam across 1,384 centres across the state of Bihar this year.

Bihar Board 12th result 2018 Time:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not yet confirmed the time of declaration. However, it is being believed that the result will be published in the afternoon.

How to check Bihar Board 12th result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar School Examination Board- biharboard.ac.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link which says Bihar Board Result 2018 Class 12.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and name printed on the admit card and click submit.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

Bihar Board Result: How to check the results through mobile via SMS

To check via SMS, a candidate need to register their mobile number at https://bihar.indiaresults.com/bseb/default.htm.

About Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB:

The Bihar School Examination Board was established to conduct examination for the class 10th and class 12th students. The Board Headquartered in the capital city of Bihar, Patna conducts the annual secondary and higher secondary school examination every year in the month of February/March and supplementary examination in the month of August/September on the basis of the syllabus. The board also carry out the functions of prescribing the course of studies for these examinations.