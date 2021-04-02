Bihar Board 10th Results 2021 Date: Results to be out soon! Important details inside

As many as 1.68 million candidates had registered for the Class 10 final Bihar board exams.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Results 2021 Date: Bihar School Examination Board result date for Class 10 students has not been revealed by the board yet. However, it is expected that the board results should be out soon considering the result trends. While there are many speculations regarding the result to be out in the first week of April (likely April 4-6), the official notice has not been released by the board yet. Once announced, results will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Before the expected date of the result announcement, the information will be shared on the social media platforms- BSEB official Twitter and Facebook handles. It is to note that BSEB generally releases results for Class 10 students within 10 days of the result announcement of Class 12 students. Going by this, if the Class 12th result was announced on March 26 this year, the matric results should also be announced by April 6. Some media reports also said that the festival of Holi may also lead to some delay.

As many as 1.68 million candidates had registered for the Class 10 final Bihar board exams and this was inclusive of 8,46,663 male and 8,37,803 female students. Also, the Social Science paper was leaked and therefore the board had to conduct a re-exam for it on March 8.

Here is how to download Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2021

When the results are out, students can visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

A result link will appear there and students can click on the link.

Students will need to enter their roll number, roll code and submit.

The provisional mark sheet will appear which can be downloaded and printed for future references.

Last week, results for Class 12 students were announced and the overall pass percentage stood at 78.04 per cent.