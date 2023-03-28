Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar school examination board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board Matric Exam Result 2023 today, Mar 28, 2023. The students will be able to download their results from the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once the result is released. A notification in this regard will be uploaded on the official website. It is expected that the notification in this regard can be released on/after 11 am today. The students have been advised to keep a track on the official website of BSEB for latest updates.

According to the media reports, the announcement of Bihar Board Matric Exam Result 2023 will be made by the education minister Chandra Shekhar through a press conference which is scheduled to be held at 2 PM. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore and other officials of the department and board will also attend the press conference.

BSEB Bihar 10th Board Result 2023: Where to check?

The students have been advised to bookmark the given website URLs for their ease.

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondarybiharboardonline.com

onlinebseb.in

BSEB Bihar 10th Board Result 2023: Marksheet

The students will be able to download BSEB Bihar 10th Board Result 2023 Marksheet through an online portal. However, the hard copy of the result will be provided by the schools.

BSEB Bihar 10th Board Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘BSEB Bihar 10th Board Result 2023’ flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your essential details and click on the login button

BSEB Bihar 10th Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download BSEB Bihar 10th Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Bihar Board Metric Exam 2023 was conducted on Feb 14, 2023 to Feb 22, 2023 at various exam centres of the state wherein 16 lakhs of candidates appeared. This is for the first time that the Bihar Board is going to announce the result before 31 March. In 2022, the results were announced on March 31 whereas in the year 2021. The results were announced on 5 April, in 2019 on 6 April and in 2018 on 26th June. The students have been advised to keep a track on the official website and financialexpress.com for more updates.