Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2019 LIVE Updates: Matric results to be declared today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2019!

Bihar Board 10th result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the much awaited Matric/ class 10th board examination results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board to check their results. It is to be noted that the Bihar Board has preponed both class 10th and 12th board examination results this year, as the results are usually declared in May-June. While the Bihar Class 12th exam results were declared on March 30, the class 10th have been declared today, i.e April 6.

The bihar class 10 exams were conducted from February 21, 2019 to February 28, 2019, where as the Bihar 12th exams were held between February 6, 2019 and February 16, 2019. Here is how you can check your scores.

When to check Bihar 10th results: On April 6, 2019 at 12.30PM

BSEB 10th result 2019: How to check Matric results via SMS-

BSEBROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

BSEB 10th result 2019: How to check Matric results on website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in/ or any of the above websites

Step 2: Click on the link that says Bihar board class 10th result

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press enter

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future

Step 6: In case of any discrepancy, contact the board officials

BSEB 10th result 2019: Where to check Matric results-

Where to check Bihar 10th results:

1. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. www.examresults.net

3. indiaresults.com

4. sarkariresult.com

5. results.gov.in