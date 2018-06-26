Bihar Board 10th result 2018 LIVE: BSEB Matric result out today at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2018 LIVE: The result will be declared on June 20. (Source: official website)

Bihar Board 10th result 2018 LIVE: The BSEB Matric result will be declared by Bihar School Examination Board today on its official website biharboard.ac.in. The students will also be able to check their marks on other websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.gov.in. The examination had started on February 21 and nearly 18 lakh students appeared for it across 1,426 centres across the state. In 2017, the Bihar Board result pass percentage was reported at 50.12 and state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma recently said that it will improve.

The Bihar Board had also introduced a new pattern of questions for both class 10 and 12 examinees with 50 per cent of objective-type questions. The Board has also announced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers.

Earlier this month, the board had announced the results for Class 12 where the overall pass percentage was reported at 52.95 per cent with 44 per cent students from Science stream clearing the exam. The pass percentage for Arts was 61 per cent and for Commerce stream was reported at 91.32 per cent.