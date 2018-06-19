Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Full list of websites to check

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: The BSEB 10th result 2018 will be declared by the state board on June 20, 2018. (Representative image: Express Photo)

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: The BSEB 10th result 2018 will be declared by the state board on June 20, 2018. The Bihar Board 10th result 2018 time is yet to be confirmed but the scores are likely to be announced in the afternoon as last year the board had made the announcement at around 1 PM. The results will be available on state board’s official site biharboard.ac.in. It will also be declared on bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net. Last year, the pass percentage was 50.12%. An increase of 3% was seen in pass percentage of students. This year it is expected to be even more.

List of websites where you can check your result is given below:

biharboard.ac.in

examresults.net

bihar.indiaresults.com

results.gov.in

How to check the result: Steps

Step 1: Go to the official site biharboard.ac.in or log on to the other sites examresults.net/ bihar.indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Class 10th Matric result

Step 3: Fill in the details in the provided box.

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the pdf and take a printout for future reference

In order to make the exam a little tough, the board has changed the pattern of questions in class 10th and 12th with 50% of objective questions accompanied with some short questions to answer. A stipend of Rs 1200 will be given to the toppers of Class 10th Board exam. This year a huge number of students appeared for the Matric exam. Around 18 lakhs students appeared.