Bihar Board 10th result 2018 LIVE: BSEB Matric result out today at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: BSEB Matric result 2018 will be declared on Tuesday. (Source: official website)

Bihar Board 10th result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) might declare Bihar Board result 2018 or BSEB 10th result 2018 on May 15 on its official website – biharboard.ac.in. The students will also be able to check Bihar Board 10th result on indianresults.com and examresults.net once they are declared. Even though there is no official word from Bihar School Examination Board on the date and time of BSEB 10th result 2018, the reports suggest that the scores will be updated on biharboard.ac.in anytime on Tuesday. This year, more than 17 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10th Bihar Board 2018 examinations and over 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12th Bihar Board 2018 examinations. This year the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had introduced 50% objective questions in the Class 12th question paper. To attempt objective questions, each answer sheet had an OMR sheet attached in the front.

Here are Bihar Board 10th result 2018 LIVE Updates at biharboard.ac.in:

7:35 AM: It is a big day for the Bihar Board students. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from Bihar Board 10th result that are likely to be declared today.

How to check Bihar Board 10th result 2018:

1. Go to the official website – biharboard.ac.in.

2. Look for the link that says Bihar Board 10th result 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter details like enrolment number and name and submit.

4. Download the result and take the print out for future reference.

BSEB 10th result last year statistics:

In 2017, out of 15,46,363 students had appeared for Bihar Board 10th result exam out of which 50.32% were able to qualify the examination. The topmost score was 93%. Boys, with an overall pass percentage of 49.6% outsmarted girls with a lower pass percentage of 40%. According to officials, 13.91% students secured first division, 26.88% second division and 9.32% third division.

About Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB:

The Bihar School Examination Board is popularly known by its acronym i.e. BSEB. The BSEB is the primary agency entrusted with the task of holding and conducting board examinations at secondary and higher secondary school levels. In addition to the annual board exams, the BSEB also conducts the Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination as per government norms.