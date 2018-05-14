Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Date, time, official website; all you need to know about BSEB Matric result

Bihar Board 10th result 2018 date and time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB 10th results on its official website – www.biharboard.ac soon.

Bihar Board 10th result 2018 date and time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB 10th results on May 15 on its official website – www.biharboard.ac.in The Bihar Board had conducted BSEB class 10 examination from February 21 to 28 and practical examination were held from January 22 to 24. Last year, Bihar Board class 10 results were declared on June 22 but this year results are being announced earlier. In 2017, result of 17.24 lakh students was declared of which only 8.63 lakh (50.12%) students could manage to pass the examination while almost 50 percent of the students flunked the examination. Although there was a 3 percent rise in the success ratio of students compared to 2016’s figure of 46.64 percent. Notably, Bihar Board examination are quite unpopular for unfair means used in the examination. Hence to curb the malpractices, BSEB had implemented some stern rules. Even shoes and socks were banned inside the examination halls.

Bihar Board 10th result 2018 date:

The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to announce class 10th result on May 15 i.e. Tuesday. Last year results were announced on June 22.

Bihar Board 10th result 2018 time:

The timing of the declaration of the results has not been announced yet.

Bihar Board 10th result 2018 website:

Students can check the official website of the board-www.biharboard.ac.in to get the result. Result will also be available on some other non official websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

How to check Bihar Board result 2018:

1. Click on the website link- www.biharboard.ac.in

2. Click on the class 10th result link

3. A new page will open

4. Submit your details like roll number, name

5. Download/Print your result

About Bihar School Examination Board or BSESB

The Bihar School Examination Board was established to conduct examination for the class 10th and class 12th students. The Board Headquartered in the capital city of Bihar, Patna conducts the annual secondary school examination every year in the month of February/March and supplementary examination in the month of August/September on the basis of syllabus. The board also carry out the functions of prescribing the course of studies for these examinations.

In addition to the secondary examination, the board also conducts departmental examination ( when required) such as Diploma in Physical Education and teachers training examinations as per the state government’s requirements.