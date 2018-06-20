Bihar Board 10th result 2018: BSEB postpones declaration as over 40,000 answer sheets go missing, principal detained

Reports have claimed that over 40,000 answer scripts of Matric examinations, conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board this year, went missing from the strong room of a school where they were kept after evaluation.

Bihar board 10th result 2018: Examinations conducted by the Bihar School Education Board have often been mired in controversies and the results have often become talk of the town. From the topper scam to shambolic images of mass cheating, Bihar board examinations have drawn flak both in India and internationally. While the examinations conducted earlier this year had so far revealed no such travesty, a shocking news ensures that the BSEB maintains its tryst with controversy.

Reports have claimed that over 40,000 answer scripts of Matric examinations, conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board this year, went missing from the strong room of a school where they were kept after evaluation. This has led to the delay of the announcement of the results of Class 10, which was scheduled to be out on Wednesday. Taking cognisance of the matter, BSEB has summoned the principal of the school situated in Gopalganj district. He was later detained by police.

“Pramod Kumar Srivastava, the principal of SS Girls’ Senior Secondary High School had registered an FIR on Sunday stating that over 200 bags, containing more than 40,000 answer scripts evaluated at the premises and kept thereafter in the strong room, were missing,” SHO of Town police station in Gopalganj, Ravi Kumar said. The SHO said that in the FIR, Srivastava had named some non-teaching staff who had been entrusted with guarding the school building.

Deputy SP, Law and Order, Patna, Manoj Kumar Sudhanshu confirmed the detention of Srivastava without divulging too much information into the arrest. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said: “Srivastava was called to the Board headquarters here for questioning. He was later detained by the police for further questioning”.

The BSEB later issued a press note stating: “The DM and the SP of Gopalganj have been directed to ensure recovery of the barcoded, evaluated answer scripts, identify the culprits and take action against them as per law. All the evacuation centres have provided the BSEB headquarters with award sheets stating the marks awarded to each candidate. Hence, we are already in possession of the respective scores of even those candidates whose answer scripts have gone missing.”

The Board also announced that the results would now be declared on June 26 but claimed that disappearance of the answer scripts will have “no effect on the overall results nor on the preparation of the list of top-ranking students”.