Bihar board 10th exam date 2019: BSEB releases matric time table at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check full schedule

Bihar board 10th exam date 2019 released!

Bihar board 10th exam date 2019: The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) has released the date sheet for this year’s Class 10th board examination at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who are set to appear for the same can visit the official website of the board and check the full schedule. The board has also released the timetable for class 12th on the website. While the class 12th board examinations will begin on February 6 and continue until February 16, the class 10th/ matric examination will be conducted between February 21 and 28.

Various measures have been taken by the board this year to avoid any malpractices inside the examination hall. As a part of the same, the board has banned students from wearing footwears inside the examination centre. Along with the same, they will have to remove their shoes and socks despite of the cold weather if they wish to appear for the examination.

Bihar Board exam 2019: Full board exam schedule for Class 10th

February 21, 2019: English

February 22, 2019: Social Science

February 23, 2019: Science

February 25, 2019: Mathematics

February 26, 2019: Hindi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Maithili

February 27, 2019: Second Optional Language

February 28, 2019: Elective Subject

Reportedly, this year Matric (Class 10) examinations will be given by 16.5 lakh students and a record number of 13.15 lakh students are set to appear for the class 12th board examination.