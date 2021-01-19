  • MORE MARKET STATS

Big update on JEE (Main) exam 2021-22 minimum percentage eligibility rule; Check details

By: |
Updated: Jan 19, 2021 2:54 PM

Nishank said that the decision will be applicable in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main) exams.

jee main exam eligibility criteriaFile photo

In a good news for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) aspirants, Ministry of Education has decided to waive off 75 per cent marks eligibility criteria for Class 12 students for the next academic year 2021-2022. The announcement has been made by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. He said that the decision has been taken in lines with the earlier decision for IIT JEE (Advanced).

“Considering the decision taken for IIT JEE (Advanced), it has been decided to waive off the 75 per cent marks eligibility criteria under JEE (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022,” the Union minister tweeted.

Related News

Nishank said that the decision will be applicable in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main) exams.

The decision comes days after JEE Main 2021 aspirants swarmed the Twitter handle of the Union Education Minister with requests to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

More details awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Big update on JEE (Main) exam 2021-22 minimum percentage eligibility rule Check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1XAT 2021 Results declared: Here’s where to download scorecard
2ICSI CSEET results from January 2021 exams out: Here’s how to check subject-wise marks
3Delhi govt directs officials not to rope in teachers for field work other than COVID duty