Big update on JEE (Main) exam 2021-22 minimum percentage eligibility rule; Check details

In a good news for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) aspirants, Ministry of Education has decided to waive off 75 per cent marks eligibility criteria for Class 12 students for the next academic year 2021-2022. The announcement has been made by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. He said that the decision has been taken in lines with the earlier decision for IIT JEE (Advanced).

“Considering the decision taken for IIT JEE (Advanced), it has been decided to waive off the 75 per cent marks eligibility criteria under JEE (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022,” the Union minister tweeted.

Nishank said that the decision will be applicable in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main) exams.

The decision comes days after JEE Main 2021 aspirants swarmed the Twitter handle of the Union Education Minister with requests to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

