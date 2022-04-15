Big update for students! CBSE has taken this decision for board exams from next session

Term based exam pattern for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to be over. The board has decided to restore its old format that used to follow pre-pandemic, in which a single exam used to be held for both the classes.

This means that Class X and XII board exams will not be split into two parts, sources in the Ministry of Education. The changes will be made in the next academic year, Indian Express reported.

According to the senior official aware of the development, the decision was taken following representation from schools. It was a one-time formula implemented for the pandemic and was never meant to be continued, he said. Now with schools functioning at full capacity, the Board will go back to its one annual exam format, he added.

CBSE announced the two Term-based exams for the 2021-22 academic year after board exams for the academic year 2020-21 were canceled due to the second Covid-19 wave. Students were evaluated based on their scores in previous exams, internal assessments, and practical exams.

The Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams are scheduled to start on April 26. It was reported that more weightage will be given to the Term-II exams. There are 26,152 CBSE-affiliated schools across the country.

In terms of syllabus rationalisation, the CBSE official said there will be no change as followed in the last two years i.e a reduction in 30 percent of the content. A detailed notification will be sent about syllabus rationalization including portions removed and the reduced syllabus can be taught from existing NCERT books, he informed.

Moreover, the existing system of the board and entrance examinations will be. reformed to eliminate the need for taking private coaching classes. The Board exams will be redesigned to reverse the adverse effects of the current assessment and encourage holistic development of students, the National Education Policy says. Students will be allowed to take board exams twice in an academic year to improve scores and eliminate its high stakes aspect, the NEP says.