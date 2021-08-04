  • MORE MARKET STATS

Big update for NEET aspirants! NTA extends registration date for NEET-UG 2021; check new schedule here

By: |
August 04, 2021 4:09 PM

The registration process for NEET 2021 has been extended from August 6 to August 10 till 5 pm, informed the agency (NTA).

NEET exam registration, NEET exam, NEET 2021, NEET exam updatesNEET-UG 2021: Candidates can visit neet.nta.nic.in to apply for the examination (Photo: Representative image/ IE)

The NEET-UG 2021 exam registration date has been extended by NTA (National Testing Agency) for another week now. The registration process for NEET 2021 has been extended from August 6 to August 10 till 5 pm, informed the agency. The online payment for the application fee can be done till 11:50 pm, August 10. Candidates can visit neet.nta.nic.in to apply for the examination.

The official NTA notification read: It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 up to 10th August 2021 (05:00 PM) and payment of application fee up to 10th August 2021 (11:50 PM), to enable the aspiring candidates [including the students seeking admission to B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course], to apply for NEET (UG) 2021.

Related News

The correction window for NEET-UG 2021 exam will be open from August 11 to August 14 (2 pm), NTA further informed. The candidates can make corrections in the given field in their respective online application forms.

NEET 2021 will be conducted offline on September 12, 2021 by NTA. The medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 different languages this time. Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Big update for NEET aspirants! NTA extends registration date for NEET-UG 2021 check new schedule here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Over 16,000 students still waiting for CBSE class 10 results
2MBOSE Result 2021 Date and Time: HSSLC Arts and SSLC results to be out soon; check date, timings here
3CBSE results out: Admission process begins at top colleges/universities; here’s how to register for DU, JNU, Calcutta University