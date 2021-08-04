Big update for NEET aspirants! NTA extends registration date for NEET-UG 2021; check new schedule here

NEET-UG 2021: Candidates can visit neet.nta.nic.in to apply for the examination (Photo: Representative image/ IE)

The NEET-UG 2021 exam registration date has been extended by NTA (National Testing Agency) for another week now. The registration process for NEET 2021 has been extended from August 6 to August 10 till 5 pm, informed the agency. The online payment for the application fee can be done till 11:50 pm, August 10. Candidates can visit neet.nta.nic.in to apply for the examination.

The official NTA notification read: It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 up to 10th August 2021 (05:00 PM) and payment of application fee up to 10th August 2021 (11:50 PM), to enable the aspiring candidates [including the students seeking admission to B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course], to apply for NEET (UG) 2021.

The correction window for NEET-UG 2021 exam will be open from August 11 to August 14 (2 pm), NTA further informed. The candidates can make corrections in the given field in their respective online application forms.

NEET 2021 will be conducted offline on September 12, 2021 by NTA. The medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 different languages this time. Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions this year.