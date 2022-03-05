Big update for medical students returning from Ukraine! NMC allows foreign medical graduates to complete internship in India

These foreign medical students need to first clear FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India, Deputy secretary Shambu Sharan Kumar said while announcing the news.

Amid ongoing debate of students leaving the country to pursue medical education in a foreign land and several challengers India is facing to evacuate students from war-hit Ukraine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted the foreign medical graduates with incomplete internship due to compelling situations like war, pandemic to apply for completing their internship in India.

These foreign medical students need to first clear FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India, Deputy secretary Shambu Sharan Kumar said while announcing the news. The commission in its statement said that considering the hardships faced by foreign medical students who returned to India, their application to complete internship here will be considered and ordered by the state medical councils the same.

Detailed guidelines will be given out by NMC to state medical councils for the grant of registration of FMGs till further instructions from the commission or implementation of National Exit Test whichever occurs earlier.

According to the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021, for securing registration to practice medicine in India, students who had pursued medical studies abroad need to do a double internship, once in the country where they got the MBBS and again in India.

The mandate mentioned that Foreign Medical Graduates Examination should be the qualifying examination for candidates seeking registration in India. On qualifying FMGE, state medical councils will give provisional registration to the students for 12 months for internship or balance period, as the case may be. The medical college giving internship should give an undertaking to the state medical council that no fee has been charged by the medical college from the FMGs for permitting them to do their internship. The foreign medical students will be given stipend equivalent to Indian medical graduate and as fixed by the appropriate authority the statement further read.

Ukraine has been attracting Indian students willing to pursue medical education at undergraduate level offering low-cost admissions. The ministry of education and science says there are around 18,095 students from India in Ukraine and hundreds were in the final year doing internship at Ukraine medical institutes.