Big change in Board Exams 2021 format: CBSE to introduce application-based questions — Check details

The board has also released the sample question papers incorporating the new type of questions that will be asked from the next year to help students practice them beforehand.

Board Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce application-based questions in the Class 12th board exam from next year, the Indian Express reported. Joseph Emmanuel, director, academics at CBSE told the Indian Express that students would be provided a paragraph and they would be asked questions based on the paragraph. Emmanuel also said that such questions would help in the assessment of students’ reading skills, understanding, interpretation and answer writing.

What is going to be different from next year’s question papers is that only a few application-based questions are asked presently and that too in one mark section and the board is now going to increase the quantum of marks for such questions. The board has also released the sample question papers incorporating the new type of questions that will be asked from the next year to help students practice them beforehand.

Linking the introduction of the application-based questions with the New Education Policy (NEP) whose draft has been put out by the central government, Emanuel said that this is a small step towards fulfilling the vision of NEP. Emmanuel further said that the real change will only come when teachers will start doing skills-based teaching instead of marks or exam oriented teaching.

Earlier, the board had cut short the syllabus for upcoming board exams by 30 percent to compensate for the losses students suffered due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the current academic year. While the uncertainty remains over the Covid-19 situation in the country and the functioning of schools, most schools are preparing to focus intensively on students who are going to appear in the board exams next year. Sangeeta Hajela, principal, DPS Indirapuram, Ghaziabad told the Indian Express that her school would focus on class 10th and class 12th students as their classes as well as practicals could not be held due to the pandemic.

Bishwajit Banerjee, principal of VidyaGyan, Bulandshahr on the other hand is hoping that multiple crash classes will give enough boost to the students appearing in the board exams. Banerjee told the Indian Express that his school is hardly using any tech solutions to reach its students and the school will ensure that all students are provided with special classes to help them get enough practice and writing practice before the exams.