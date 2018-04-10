Big boost! IIT Roorkee gets international class lab – Here are its benefit

In a major push for Indian small hydropower industry in India, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has established an International Class Hydraulic Turbine R&D Laboratory at its Alternate Hydro Energy Center (AHEC). (Facebook)

In a major push for Indian small hydropower industry in India, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has established an International Class Hydraulic Turbine R&D Laboratory at its Alternate Hydro Energy Center (AHEC). This laboratory will support the small hydropower industry in the country to grow and compete in the international market in hydroelectric power development. The laboratory has been established at a total cost of Rs 27 crore. This is the first laboratory in the institute receiving the accreditation by NABL.

It includes high-performance computing facility, CFD software and laboratory manpower. The project was sponsored by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. This Hydro turbine R&D laboratory will act as a design and validation facility. It will also help in conducting research in hydro turbines and other hydromechanical equipment conforming to national and international standards.

RK Singh, Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy, inaugurated the sophisticated laboratory today. Singh said at the event, as this is the first independent facility for turbine manufacturers and power producers, the turbine model testing facility shall be a step for ‘Make in India’. He further congratulated the institute and AHEC for coming forward for contributing to the hydro industry as an excellent example of the academia-industry bond.

Here take a look at how AHEC will contribute in hydropower industry:-

• The laboratory will support the Indian small hydropower industry (government as well as independent) to grow and compete in the International market in various aspects of hydroelectric power development.

• It will be an affordable facility for small hydro manufactures for design verification, validating designs of small hydro turbine and layouts using CFD technique.

• The laboratory will provide a platform for national and international academic and industrial collaboration with hydropower industry and research groups.

• The industry shall have research-based solutions in a cost-effective manner.

• This new laboratory would also help in developing human resources for small hydropower plants in respect of entrepreneurs, engineers, plant operators and researchers besides generating data and building expertise for solving site-specific problems.